Lok Sabha elections 2019| ‘Don’t need state status to develop city’: Manoj Tiwari

At his first ‘Twitter chaupal’ in Burari, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday fielded questions ranging from the BJP’s stand on full statehood to the work done by him in North East Delhi, his parliamentary constituency. The interactive session was organised by the BJP as part of their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Citizens from across the city raised about 1,700 questions and suggestions through their tweets on #ManojTiwariKiChaupal. The participants also sought to know BJP’s stand on the regularisation of illegal colonies and the Congress’s alliance talks with the AAP.

Responding to a question on full statehood, Tiwari said the BJP never took a U-turn on the issue but the Supreme Court made it clear that it cannot be done.

“I want to tell Kejriwal that there is no need for full statehood for improving the transport system, development of roads, installation of CCTVs, deputing marshals in buses. I delivered whatever I promised as we have passed NH 709B elevated road till Baghpat with an approximate cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the work of doubling of Seelampur flyover has also started,” Tiwari said.

He blamed the AAP for little development on the issue of regularisation of colonies.

Tiwari said his party was against sealing and he was even ready to go to the jail referring to the incident when he broke the seal of a shop in his constituency.

The AAP hit back at Tiwari saying, land comes under the jurisdication of the Centre and thus, the BJP could have easily stopped sealing by bringing an ordinance. “Strangely, Modi government wanted to help big brands by destroying retail shops in Delhi,” said an AAP leader.

