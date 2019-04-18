Lok Sabha elections 2019: EC orders repolling in six booths due to VVPAT glitches

Five of Odisha’s 21 LS seats went to the polls along with 35 assembly constituencies in the second phase of elections on Thursday. The voter turnout was 66%. CM Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting assembly elections from Hinjili and Bijepur, was among 279 candidates in the fray.

Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar, said re-polling will be held at six booths (Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Bargarh) because of glitches related to voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

In Surada assembly seat, BJP candidate Nilamani Bisoyi was arrested after he broke an Electronic Voting Machine. A 95-year-old man died of sunstroke while waiting to cast his vote in Ganjam district.

The government announced assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of the polling supervisor who was killed in an attack in Kandhamal on Wednesday.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 23:43 IST