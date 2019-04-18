Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: EC orders repolling in six booths due to VVPAT glitches

Five of Odisha’s 21 LS seats went to the polls along with 35 assembly constituencies in the second phase of elections on Thursday.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
VVPAT glitch,India news,Lok Sabha elections 2019
Indian electoral officials demonstrate how to use an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to passengers during a voter awareness programme ahead of the upcoming Indian general election at the railway station in Amritsar on April 18, 2019. Image for representation.(AFP file photo)

Five of Odisha’s 21 LS seats went to the polls along with 35 assembly constituencies in the second phase of elections on Thursday. The voter turnout was 66%. CM Naveen Patnaik, who is contesting assembly elections from Hinjili and Bijepur, was among 279 candidates in the fray.

Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar, said re-polling will be held at six booths (Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Bargarh) because of glitches related to voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

In Surada assembly seat, BJP candidate Nilamani Bisoyi was arrested after he broke an Electronic Voting Machine. A 95-year-old man died of sunstroke while waiting to cast his vote in Ganjam district.

The government announced assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of the polling supervisor who was killed in an attack in Kandhamal on Wednesday.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 23:43 IST

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics