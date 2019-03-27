Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC tells Delhi Jal Board not to allow poll propaganda

The Delhi chief electoral office on Tuesday instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials “not to allow official machinery to be used for political ends”.

The move came after complaints were received about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly getting letters printed to be distributed to citizens. The letters talk about the government’s achievements.

Stacks of the letters were found at the DJB’s zonal revenue office (ZRO) in Narela in northwest Delhi and the material was later seized to avoid misuse, officials said.

“We had received a complaint. We sensitised officials not to allow misuse of government machinery for sending out political messages directly or indirectly,” said Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh.

The letter by the CM assures people of continuous water supply and laying of sewer lines in their respective areas in the future. “If it is found that the letters had been delivered to the consumers after the code of conduct came into effect, we will issue a notice to the political leader concerned,” said Singh.

Senior officials in the DJB said that the letters were stored in a room in the ZRO office before March 10, when the poll code had come into effect.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 12:45 IST