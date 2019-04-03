Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Far from father’s bastion, Chirag Paswan bets on Modi’s magic for Jamui win

Ramesh Pandit, 34, lost his workmanship in an ancillary factory of Kanpur following demonetisation and had to return to his native village Lachhuar, tucked away at the foothills of Jamui hill range. He struggled for 3-4 months before settling down for a job in the town, about 20 kms from the village, to eke out his living.

Yet, he feels Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves one more chance for the sake of the country. “Forget the pain I had to undergo. I am at least in my village and living with my family. I will gradually improve. The country needs Modi,” he says in a philosophical tone as he cycles down on a rugged village road connected with Sikandrajamui road.

Pandit, in fact, symbolises the mood in this part of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency dominated by the scheduled castes where Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Chirag Paswan is contesting to retain his seat that he won for the first time in 2014.

Chirag could have fought from his father’s bastion Hajipur, but he stuck to the constituency he calls his own. “I am Jamui’a son,” he says, perhaps aware that the lines of Pandit would once again add Modi power to his own charisma to make him sail through.

Just as the sun begins to settle down on the western horizon, a convoy of six SUVs escorted by a police car enters Dharmpur village off Sikandra-jamui road under Sikandra assembly segment, a part of Jamui Lok Sabha seat.

A swarm of people, mostly women and children, some of them not eligible for vote, rush towards Chirag as he roars Jai Bajrang Bali at a small Hanuman temple of Dharmpur village, off Sikandra-Jamui road.

“Please do come to hear PM Modi, who is coming to Khaira block to address an election rally,” pleads Chirag with folded hands, as the villagers welcome him with garlands of marigolds. Women and girls tried to steal a glance, saying he was a pride of Jamui.

Rukmini Devi, a 30 year-old-woman, says Chirag often comes to the village, unlike his rival Bhudev Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

Kaithwara is a village of about 70-80 houses and a mixed population. The village appears united in its view that it will vote for Modi. “The Modi government did not do anything good to the SC community. He makes false promises and resorts to rhetoric to win votes. Still, we want him to give him another chance,” says Suresh Paswan, sitting on a muddy platform at the curve of paved road leading to the village.

An octogenarian, Triveni Singh comes out rushing when he sees a group of motorists zipping past his recently renovated house, leaving a trail of dust behind. “They are like the leaders of Grand Alliance (GA), who are never seen twice. We saw Bhudev Chaudhary only this time after 2009 when he came begging for votes and became an MP,” says Ram Padarath Singh, seconding Triveni Singh.

Dushyant Singh and other natives of Mallepur village, located in the outskirt of historic town of Jamui, appear a little amused by the promises made by the ruling alliance. Settled beneath a peepal tree near Shiv temple to play cards with his fellow villagers, Dushyant says Chirag would face a tough time this polls.

“The current dispensation had let down all segments, farmers, students and working class. None of the promises were fulfilled. The government engaged in a calibrated war with Pakistan, knowing it would not come to power again. But everyone knows why a war hysteria was being created,” says Dushyant, adding that extremely backward castes might not support the NDA candidate here.

However, Manik Lal Saw, a wholesaler of grocery items at Giddhor market, thinks NOTA could play a spoilsport for both the top rivals.

“A section of youths of various communities are frustrated by both NDA and UPA leaders for shrinking job opportunities and growing social hatred. Voters’ preference here is generally based on caste lines. However, the number of electors opting for NOTA could grow further. Last time, about 20,000 people pressed NOTA in the last LS polls in Jamui, which could be decisive for any candidate,” says Saw.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:38 IST