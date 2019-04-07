‘One-by-one, we will defeat all the chowkidars,’ says Akhilesh Yadav

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said that earlier the public was asked to trust a “chaiwala” and now the public was being asked to trust a “chowkidar”.

Akhilesh was addressing the first joint rally of the alliance between the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

He said that this election was an election to create history, to bring change, elevate harmony, remove hate.

“You must have heard their leaders come and speak here. All they had to talk about was hatred. They don’t want to talk about promises. In 2014, we were asked to trust a chaiwala. He promised Rs 15 lakh in every account, crores of jobs etc. Now we are being asked to trust the chowkidar. One-by-one, we will remove all the chowkidars from their chowkis,” Akhilesh said.

Saying that the PM had referred to the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as a “milawati” alliance, Akhilesh said, this is an alliance for a great change.

Speaking about the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, Akhilesh said unemployment had become a serious issue across the country. “They have brought ‘bure din’ instead of ‘achhe din’. There are no jobs, sugarcane dues are pending and the GST tax regime has destroyed small businesses in the state. BJP leaders have divided more people than the British,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party president also mocked PM Modi’s visit to the Ardh Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj earlier this year.

If voted to power, Akhilesh Yadav promised welfare schemes for farmers, employment opportunities for the youth and a good life for the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also addressed Mayawati as ‘desh ki neta’.

Speaking in his turn, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh told the massive gathering that the Lok Sabha election was meant to save the nation. “Ache din aa gaye…Modi ke ache din aa gaye. Bhagwan hum sab ko Modi jaisa fakir bana de,” he said.

“The BJP is anti-farmer. Farming is not a matter of profit. Takht badal do taj badal do is jhooto ki sarkar ko badal do,” the RLD chief said.

Also read | ‘BJP will lose because of its policies’: Mayawati at first joint rally of SP-BSP-RLD alliance in UP

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 14:18 IST