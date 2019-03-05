Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Former BSP MP and others join Congress

Former BSP MP from Sitapur Kaiser Jahan joined the Congress along with a large number of her supporters here on Monday.

Others who joined the party with Kaiser Jahan include her husband former BSP MLA from Laharpur assembly seat Jasmir Ansari and retired Central Reserve Police Force IG Aftab Ahmad Khan.

Before the joining at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Kaiser Jahan and Jasmir Ansari had met Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi recently.

UPCC president Raj Babbar welcomed Jahan and her followers at a special function organised at the UPCC headquarters here. Babbar said the Congress had been fighting for the cause of the dalits and deprived sections and would form the next government at the Centre.

BJP MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule and BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana had recently joined the Congress.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:43 IST