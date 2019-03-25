Lok Sabha elections 2019| ‘Funds to green nod for infrastructure, I got it all’: Rahul Shewale

Your opponents are accusing you of not raising your voice for Mumbai. Comment.

You can check my record. I have been very effective in getting maximum funds for the city. See the kind of infrastructure work going on – be it the Metro projects or the coastal road. I followed up to get environmental clearance for projects such as Indu Mill revamp or the coastal road, which is why they moved at a fast pace.

Your party was a harsh critic of PM Modi and the BJP-led government. You are a candidate of the BJP-Sena alliance. How will you justify this?

We have criticised the government, but it was issue-based. Overall, the government did a good job. We have now joined hands [with the BJP] only for Hindutva and nationalism. My performance speaks for itself. I have been actively involved in getting various projects sanctioned for Mumbai. My equation has been good with all parties, from the BJP to RPI. I have always been available for them.

Despite your promise, a major project in your constituency, the Dharavi redevelopment, is yet to take off?

There were two issues– funding and open space to rehabilitate the residents. We have appointed Seclink, which will get funding from the UAE. The Railways will give us their land. The project will be on track soon.

Mahul, which is a part of your constituency, has been described as a gas chamber owing to the chemical pollution there. How are you helping the residents?

I have convened a meeting and now both Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will rehabilitate the residents in their tenements.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale wanted to contest from your constituency. Are the RPI workers unhappy? Will they work against you?

Athawale wanted to contest from here, but he has given up the claim. I always treated RPI workers with respect. They have promised to support me.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 05:35 IST