Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Is Pawar OK with Congress plan on sedition law?’ asks PM Modi

Continuing with his attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked whether the former defence minister agreed with the Congress manifesto that promised to scrap the sedition law if it comes to power.

Addressing a rally at Gondia, in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, Modi said, “If any urban Naxalite is arrested with substantive evidence or perpetrators of antinational activities, will Pawar – as a former defence minister – be against prosecuting and charging such a person with sedition?”

At a rally in Wardha on Monday, Modi had said a family war was brewing within the NCP, in which Pawar was losing control to his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

“The Congress wants to shield those who burn the Tricolour,” he said, adding, “The Congress manifesto was against the country’s sovereignty and will only help Pakistan, Maoists, the Bharat ke tukde tukde karnewale gang and demoralise India’s glorious Armed forces. If by mistake these mahamilavti people get power, Maoists will get a boost… Why is Pawar mum on the issue? Is he with patriots or others?”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 12:11 IST