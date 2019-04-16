Lok Sabha Elections 2019: JMM’s Kishanganj candidate Shukal Murmu has zero assets

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s candidate from Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency has no assets, as declared in his election affidavit.

The JMM, a party based in Jharkhand, has fielded five candidates in Bihar - in Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka and Munger constituencies.

Its richest candidate in Bihar is Raj Kishore Prasad, who is in the fray from Banka. He has declared assets worth Rs 17 crore.

While Shukal Murmu, the JMM candidate from Kishanganj, has declared zero asset, its Purnia candidate Manju Murmu has declared assets worth Rs 3 crore in his affidavit filed with the Election Commission.

Altogether, 16 candidates from different parties are in the poll fray in Purnia and 14 in Kishanganj. Polling in both the constituencies along with Katihar, Bhagalpur and Banka would be held on April 18.

After bifurcation of Bihar in 2000, the party has contested both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In 2010, the party had scored its first win when its candidate Sumit Kumar Singh from Chakai won in 2010 assembly polls, defeating his nearest rival Bijay Kumar Singh of LJP.

Bihar state president of JMM, Pranav Kumar, said, “Manju Murmu is a tribal and real estate broker and has earned property worth crores of rupees. However, Shukal Murmu, also a tribal, contesting from Kishanganj, is a social worker who works for the uplift of tribals. He is a poor man, and his asset is zero.”

Neither Manju nor Shukal have any criminal case lodged against them.

Manju said he was “matric fail” and had made a fortune in dairy business and land brokerage.

Shukal, also a “matric fail” who lost in 2010 assembly polls and ekes out a livelihood through printing press business, said he just owned a Indira Awas unit in this name. “I am contesting election with the help of monetary contribution from people,” he said.

In Bihar, JMM focuses on areas bordering neighbouring Jharkhand. “Our voters, the tribal population, is settled in districts close to Jharkhand border, including in Munger, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka and Purnia. So, we are contesting from these places. By making our presence felt in Lok Sabha polls, we can negotiate with grand alliance for the assembly polls that would be held in 2020,” Pranav said.

According to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms, another independent candidate from Banka, Sanjiv Kumar Kunal, has also declared zero rupee asset in his affidavit.

