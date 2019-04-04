Lok Sabha elections 2019: Alka Lamba asks voters if she should quit AAP or continue

A day after a Twitter spat with her party colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba on Wednesday asked her constituents at a public meeting whether “they wanted her to quit the party or continue her fight”. Lamba, however, did not elaborate on what she meant by continuing her fight.

“My own party tells me that I am soft on the Congress… On one hand, they want to ally with them (Congress) to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other, they have been attacking the Congress… But they should keep in mind that if they ally with the Congress after so much criticism, the BJP will target them for the doublespeak,” Lamba told a public gathering near Jama Masjid.

Lamba claimed that she had been asked to resign from the party for the fourth time. “…The last time, when I had sent my resignation to Arvind Kejriwal’s office, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had come forward and I was coaxed into taking my resignation back… But why am I being attacked by my own party again?” said Lamba. She said, “So, I ask you, do you want me to quit or continue my fight?”

Responding to Lamba’s comments, Bharadwaj said, “The question that Lamba ji should have asked people is that whether she should stay with the AAP or join the Congress. Her question has confused the people.”

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the matter is between the two leaders. When asked if the party would take action against Lamba for talking openly about joining Congress, he said, “The party is keeping an eye on all developments. Whatever is decided will be conveyed at the appropriate time.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Lamba and Bharadwaj, who is the party spokesperson and legislator from Greater Kailash, exchanged comments on Twitter over AAP’s demand for full statehood to Delhi. To Lamba’s comment that AAP’s statehood demand and desire for an alliance with the Congress can’t go together, Bharadwaj had tweeted, “What do you want? Full statehood or ...”

In February, the two MLAs had an exchange when Lamba said Kejriwal stopped following her on Twitter. Bharadwaj retorted that it is the CM’s wish.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 07:55 IST