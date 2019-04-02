Lok Sabha elections 2019 live updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to release party manifesto today

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

The manifesto document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and all top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be present at the party’s Akbar Road headquarters in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a poll rally in Odisha, and will later head to Bihar to address two pubic meetings in Bihar.

Taking forward BJP’s poll campaign, Amit Shah will address three public meetings in Tamil Nadu and a road show in Karnataka.

Follow live updates here:

10:16 pm IST Mayawati to kickstart poll campaigning from Odisha Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday to kick off her election campaign. Mayawati will address a public rally at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar, a statement from the party read. The BSP is going solo in Odisha. After Odisha, Mayawati will address poll rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. She will be back to Lucknow on April 5.





9:49 am IST ‘Should be limit to lies’: Tejashwi Yadav’s tweet before PM’s Bihar rallies Prime Minister Modi will address two back-to-back rallies in Gaya and Jamui, which have witnessed several violent Maoist incidents in the recent past, on Tuesday. Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal(United) chief Nitish Kumar will also campaign for the Lok Sabha election from Gaya with the Prime Minister. “Modi ji is coming to Gaya once again. Prime Minister @narendramodi, listen to the speech that you gave the last time when you were in Gaya carefully. I am sure you will be embarrassed. Does one exaggerate so much? There should be some limit to the lies, Prime Minister,” Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. “Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, Just reminding what you had promised to Bihar & Bihari’s on 10-03-2014 in Purnea. You promised to give Bihar- * Special Status * Special Package *Special Attention Before visiting Bihar & to befool Bihari’s again first see the MIRROR & answer thyself,” he wrote.



