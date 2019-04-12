Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Naina Chautala likely to contest from Hisar parliamentary seat

Dabwali legislator Naina Chautala is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Hisar, a seat presently represented by her elder son and Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala.

Those privy to the discussion said the party has decided to pitch Naina Chautala from Hisar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections instead of her son as the latter will be fielded as a chief ministerial candidate in the assembly elections due later this year.

“Dushyant is our chief ministerial candidate. He will also be the party’s star campaigner in the general elections. Naina Chautala will fight from Hisar and we are hoping that she would get the maximum number of votes and become the first female MP from Hisar,” the leader added.

The Hisar constituency comprises nine assembly segments including Bawani Khera (SC reserved), Nalwa, Hisar, Barwala, Hansi, Adampur , Narnaud , Uklana (SC reserved) and Uchana. In the 2014 general elections, Dushyant Chautala fought from the seat on an Indian National Lok Dal ticket and defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhit Congress by a margin of 31,847 votes. He was the youngest MP in the 2014 elections.

No woman elected from Hisar so far

Hisar has never elected a woman as its representative in the Lok Sabha elections. Since 1966, when Haryana came into existence, not a single woman has contested the Lok Sabha election from Hisar seat on any party’s ticket.

Only three women contested the elections as independent candidates and all of them lost their security deposit. In 1984, Sumitra Devi polled 3,248 votes, Vidya Devi got 1,102 votes in 1996 and Bhateri Devi polled 1,157 votes in 2009 parliamentary polls.

Moreover, no candidate has so far managed to win twice from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency on the same party’s ticket since 1966. Jai Parkash, currently an independent legislator, had won thrice from Hisar- in 1989 on Janata Dal’s ticket, 1996 on Haryana Vikas party’s ticket and in 2004 on Congress’s ticket.

On being asked about Naina Chautala’s candidature from Hisar, Jannayak Janata party state president Sardar Nishan Singh said they had received proposals from every corner of the state to pitch Naina Chautala.

“Naina Chautala has conducted Hari Chunri Chaupal rallies in every assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. The party is yet to take a call on whether to pitch Dushyant or his mother Naina. She has a special attachment to the people of Hisar because it is her husband Ajay Chautala and son Dushyant’s working place,” Singh added.

Dushyant Chautala is the only person from Chautala family to have won from seat so far. In 1984, former Haryana chief minister and his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala had lost to Chaudhary Birender Singh, the present Union steel minister, who was then in the Congress, by over 51,000 votes.

In the 2011 Lok Sabha bypoll, Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala was defeated by Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhit Congress by 6,323 votes.

Also Read | Lok Sabha election 2019: All you need to know about Haryana

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:54 IST