Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Pawar helped forge alliance against NDA, hence targeted, says Palshikar

The reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been targeting the National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, during election rallies in the state is because Pawar has been instrumental in forging a grand alliance against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said Suhas Palshikar, noted analyst and election researcher. The NDA is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists on Tuesday.

Palshikar said, “Pawar has played a key role in getting all the parties together and forging a grand alliance at the national level against the ruling NDA government headed by the BJP. This is one of the main reasons why PM Modi targets him (Pawar) during every election rally in the state.”

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Palshikar said, “Unlike the previous general elections held in 2014, where there was a ‘Modi wave’ in the country, this election will be difficult for the BJP as the results might turn out to be different.”

He added, “The BJP has been focusing on issues like surgical strikes and air strikes among others. However, it has been refraining from speaking about unemployment and economic growth of the country. People might be supporting Modi, however, the results could turn out to be different in this election.”

“The results of this Lok Sabha election is very important as it will shape the future course of action for the country,” said Palshikar.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 16:40 IST