Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi to kick-start Lok Sabha poll campaign from Meerut today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign for the April-May national elections with a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2014 on the back of its performance in its Western and Northern Indian strongholds like Uttar Pradesh, where it won 71 out of the 80s seats. A united Opposition later wrested three seats in by-polls from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and prompted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to forge an alliance for the 2019 national polls. The BJP’s 40% vote share in 2017 state polls was less than that of the BSP and SP’s 44%.

Modi’s rally in Meerut, where he had launched his campaign for the last parliamentary election in 2014 as well, will be held a fortnight before the first phase of the national polls on April 11. As many as 91 seats would go to the polls in the first phase across 20 states and Union territories.

According to Modi’s schedule, the Prime Minister will also travel to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu for campaigning on Thursday. These areas will also vote in the first phase.

The BJP launched its campaign for the parliamentary elections with Vijay Sankalp Sabhas at 500 places on March 24 and 26. Modi was not part of these gatherings. Modi, who is expected to address 125-odd rallies, will cover every state and campaign ahead of all seven rounds of polling between April 11 and May 19, a BJP leader said.

