Lok Sabha elections 2019: Predict results and win Rs 21 lakh, rationalists challenge astrologers

Rationalists in the city have challenged astrologers to predict the results of elections for a cash prize of Rs 21 lakh .

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), founded by murdered rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, has invited astrologers to give 25 predictions .

According to Avinash Patil, executive president, MANS, this has been done to expose astrologers who are misleading people. “For years, these astrologers were claiming they have predicted election results. Now we want them to predict beforehand. We will give Rs 21 lakh to anyone who predicts accurately,” said Patil. The astrologers have been asked to predict which party would get a majority in the polls, the number of women who would get elected , the number of seats every party would win as well as the number of NOTA votes, among other challenges.

Meanwhile, astrologers said the entire aim of MANS was to defame their profession. “Astrology is a science and our job is to provide respite to people. We are not here to predict results or win prizes. The problem with rationalists is that they are not ready for any logical arguments,” said Hittesh Gurujee, president, Vidhyaa Art of Eternal Science.

Dabholkar was killed in 2013 due to his opposition to practices that propagate superstitious practices.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 07:10 IST