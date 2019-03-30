Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi greeted with ‘Modi’ slogans at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was greeted with ‘Modi Modi’ slogans at the doorstep of the historic Hanuman Garhi temple where she went pay obeisance Lord Hanuman on her maiden visit to the temple town.

Priyanka’s Ayodhya visit was the last leg of her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh that included Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituencies of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, respectively. When Gandhi’s vehicle entered the temple campus from the second entry gate (back door), a group of people raised ‘Modi Modi’ slogans. However, cops chased them.

Before entering the temple, she covered her head with her saree and also wore a traditional ‘chunri’. “Priyanka Gandhi performed pooja and sought blessings from Lord Hanuman. She did not disclose, but she might have sought blessings for her brother (Rahul Gandhi) and the Congress,” said Mahant Prem Das, the priest who presided over the pooja.

Priyanka, however, did not visit Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. When she was asked about her decision not to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site, the Congress general secretary said: “The matter is sub judice.” She was referring to the ongoing case in the SC and the court-appointed mediation process to resolve the age old Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid dispute. After offering prayers at the temple, Priyanka left for Lucknow en route to Delhi.

