Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi takes poll campaign to Bundelkhand in UP

In another first, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit the Bundelkhand region beginning April 3.

Priyanka Gandhi, who last week was on a three-day tour of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Ayodhya, will be spearheading the party’s campaign in Bundelkhand during the three-day tour.

Priyanka Gandhi will visit the most backward places, wooing the voters in five of the seven districts of the region.

Whether she will campaign for the party in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat in this leg of her tour was not clear.

City Congress president Har Prakash Agnihotri said modalities were being worked out to include the two cities. He said Priyanka Gandhi would fly down from New Delhi to GSVM airport in Ahirwan, Chakeri, on April 3 and leave on the same day for Orai in Jalaun district where she would stay during the night. On April 4, she would hold road shows in Jalaun, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

On April 5, Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshows in Banda and Chitrakoot to mobilise the voters and her party supporters.

Agnihotri said Priyanka Gandhi, during campaigning in Bundelkhand, plans to counter BJP’s slogan “Main Bhi Chowkidar” with the Congress slogan “Main Bhi Berozgar” while trying to mobilise voters in party’s favour.

A senior Congressman said efforts were being made to hold Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Kanpur. But it would all depend on the availability of time and decision of the party high command, he added.

