Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sanjay Nirupam teams up with Urmila Matondkar, Hardik Patel to woo Mumbai youth

Congress candidate for Mumbai’s North West constituency Sanjay Nirupam has teamed up with Patidar leader Hardik Patel and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar to woo the young voters in his constituency on Sunday. The three spoke about how the BJP has cheated the youth of this country and that it was time to bring a change.

Patel said, “Farmers, businessmen, youth and the common people are distressed with this government. The BJP government has fooled the country during is tenure. After five years, instead of showing their report card, the BJP is instigating people. Till now, they are attacking the Congress , stating what it has done in the past 60-70 years, but they have forgotten history. While they were enslaved to the British regime, the Congress was struggling for our Independence.”

Matondkar said, “I am associated with a party that does not make fake promises. By offering seats to Priya ji and me and many other women in the country, the party has proved that it does not only talk about 33% reservation for women, but acts on it too.” Nirupam said, “The government claims they have increased employment by offering MUDRA loans. Through RTI, we found out that 90% of the loans were not more than Rs 11,000. How will somebody start a business with this amount of money?”

