Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sikkim goes to polls to elect lone MP, new Assembly

The stage set for elections of Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha seat and the Assembly on Thursday.

An electorate of over four lakh would exercise their franchise on to elect a new 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly and its only Lok Sabha member in the simultaneous polls. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm at 567 polling stations spread over four districts in Sikkim.

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kimar Chamling, who is seeking a record eighth successive term as an MLA. He is contesting from two Assembly seats - Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang.

There are 150 candidates in fray on 32 Assembly seats, while 11 candidates are contesting for the lone Lok Sabha seat. A total of 4,32,306 voters comprising 2,20,305 male and 2,12,001 female will exercise their franchise. The electorate includes 30,480 are first-time voters

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the working president of the Hamro Sikkim party (HSP) has entered into fray from two assembly seats as well, including Gangtok, reserved seat for the indigenous Bhutia-Lepcha communities.

As many as 39 of 567 polling station will be manned by all-women personnel.

The Election Commission has identified 120 polling stations as critical ones where the central para military forces will be deployed, Sikkim’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ravindra Telang told PTI.

A security force of 4,000 men have been deployed for election duty in Sikkim.

