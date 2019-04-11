Today in New Delhi, India
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Highlights| Strong wave for BJP, says PM Modi in Assam rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in eastern Assam state. Earlier in the day the leader addressed a similar rally in the Bihar province.

By HT Correspondent | Apr 12, 2019 04:47 IST
highlights

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday began her road show ahead of filing nomination from Rae Bareli constituency. Later, the leader is scheduled to hold a roadshow in the region.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

Sonia Gandhi is aiming to retain her Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. Earlier, she had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6. Former Congress leader, who recently joined the ruling BJP party, Dinesh Pratap Singh is going to contest against the UPA chief.

Follow highlights here:

2:00 am IST

Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation: Returning officer

Returning Officer, 13-GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency on reports of indelible ink vanishing from fingers after casting of vote: Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation. Still, arrangements being made to send the indelible ink to lab for further probe.

1:25 am IST

Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda

Andhra Pradesh: Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda, Kurnool as workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clash in the area.

 

1:11 am IST

Nara Lokesh sits on dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at polling center in Christian Peta area of Tadepalli

Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli.

 

04:35 PM IST

There is a strong wave for us: PM

Addressing a poll rally in Assam’s Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mood in the country can be guessed by the crowds in rallies. “There is a strong wave for us,” he said.

04.30 PM IST

‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ but with ‘bharashthachar’: PM Modi

‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ (progress) but with ‘bharashthachar’ (corruption).

04.22 PM IST

I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully: PM Modi in Silchar

I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully. History of Congress has always been one that creates problem. There was partition in 1947 on basis of religious faith,but it was never thought what will be the fate of religious minorities in Pakistan

02.57 PM IST

PM Modi blames Congress for Assam Accord delay in northeast rally

If Congress wanted, they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but deliberately kept these alive for vested interests, said PM Modi at Assam rally.

02.47 PM IST

In Amethi, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani holds road show in constituency

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, hold a roadshow in Amethi before filing nominations. Earlier in the day the leader had performed special ‘havan’ with her husband.

02.30 PM IST

PM Modi addresses public rally at Assam, targets Oppn

Can there by any compromise when it comes to national security and dealing with terrorist outfits? But unfortunately, opposition wants to weaken the nation’s security, says PM Narendra Modi during his rally at Assam’s Mangaldai.

02.13 PM IST

PM Modi’s invincibility will be in full view after the election: Rahul Gandhi

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reach Raebareli on Thursday to file her nominations. Replying to a question if Narendra Modi can be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections she said, ‘don’t forget 2004.’

1:11 am IST

Sonia Gandhi performs ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli

Sonia Gandhi performed ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present.

 

12.05 PM IST

Our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants, Maoists: Modi

‘The NDA government’s policy is clear-our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants and Maoists,’ says PM Modi.

11.04 AM IST

PM Modi takes a dig at opposition

‘Tukde-tukde gang is worried that it will break if we’re back in power,’ said Narendra Modi during his Bhagalpur rally.

11.32 AM IST

PM Modi addresses public rally in Bihar

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strikes development agenda chord during Bihar public rally.

11.13 AM IST

In Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani hold special prayers before filing nomination papers

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform special ‘pooja’ before filing nomination papers from Amethi parliamentary constituency.

 

09.38 AM IST

Congress chief urges voters to ‘vote wisely’

“You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” said Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.

 

09.21 AM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2019: In voting for first phase, big test for Akhilesh-Mayawati’s grand alliance

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all the eight seats: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. That is when Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party were also on opposite side. Also Read

09.04 AM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttarakhand cast vote at more than 11,000 polling booths

In northern Uttarakhand state the voting began in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday. For the phase one there are 11,229 polling booths where around 78,56,268 voters are likely to exercise their right to vote. Also read

08.28 IST

Narendra Modi tweets about his mega rallies held on Wednesday

Narendra Modi tweeted about his election rallies on Wednesday.

 

08:00AM IST

Sonia Gandhi to file nomination papers from Rae Bareli today

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to hold a road show before filing the nomination papers.

