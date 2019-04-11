Lok Sabha elections 2019 Highlights| Strong wave for BJP, says PM Modi in Assam rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in eastern Assam state. Earlier in the day the leader addressed a similar rally in the Bihar province.
2:00 am IST
1:25 am IST
1:11 am IST
04:35 PM IST
04.30 PM IST
04.22 PM IST
02.57 PM IST
02.47 PM IST
02.30 PM IST
02.13 PM IST
1:11 am IST
12.05 PM IST
11.04 AM IST
11.32 AM IST
11.13 AM IST
09.38 AM IST
09.21 AM IST
09.04 AM IST
08.28 IST
08:00AM IST
UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday began her road show ahead of filing nomination from Rae Bareli constituency. Later, the leader is scheduled to hold a roadshow in the region.
The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.
Sonia Gandhi is aiming to retain her Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. Earlier, she had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.
Rae Bareli will vote on May 6. Former Congress leader, who recently joined the ruling BJP party, Dinesh Pratap Singh is going to contest against the UPA chief.
Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation: Returning officer
Returning Officer, 13-GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency on reports of indelible ink vanishing from fingers after casting of vote: Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation. Still, arrangements being made to send the indelible ink to lab for further probe.
Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda
Andhra Pradesh: Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda, Kurnool as workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clash in the area.
Andhra Pradesh: Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda, Kurnool as workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clash in the area. pic.twitter.com/70ilOdUtyh— ANI (@ANI) 11 April 2019
Nara Lokesh sits on dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at polling center in Christian Peta area of Tadepalli
Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli.
Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister & TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli. pic.twitter.com/8TBuOJ0LO7— ANI (@ANI) 11 April 2019
There is a strong wave for us: PM
Addressing a poll rally in Assam’s Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mood in the country can be guessed by the crowds in rallies. “There is a strong wave for us,” he said.
‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ but with ‘bharashthachar’: PM Modi
‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ (progress) but with ‘bharashthachar’ (corruption).
I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully: PM Modi in Silchar
I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully. History of Congress has always been one that creates problem. There was partition in 1947 on basis of religious faith,but it was never thought what will be the fate of religious minorities in Pakistan
PM Modi blames Congress for Assam Accord delay in northeast rally
If Congress wanted, they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but deliberately kept these alive for vested interests, said PM Modi at Assam rally.
In Amethi, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani holds road show in constituency
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, hold a roadshow in Amethi before filing nominations. Earlier in the day the leader had performed special ‘havan’ with her husband.
PM Modi addresses public rally at Assam, targets Oppn
Can there by any compromise when it comes to national security and dealing with terrorist outfits? But unfortunately, opposition wants to weaken the nation’s security, says PM Narendra Modi during his rally at Assam’s Mangaldai.
PM Modi’s invincibility will be in full view after the election: Rahul Gandhi
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reach Raebareli on Thursday to file her nominations. Replying to a question if Narendra Modi can be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections she said, ‘don’t forget 2004.’
Sonia Gandhi performs ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli
Sonia Gandhi performed ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present.
Sonia Gandhi performs 'havan' ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also present #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5QFXDiYILS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019
Our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants, Maoists: Modi
‘The NDA government’s policy is clear-our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants and Maoists,’ says PM Modi.
PM Modi takes a dig at opposition
‘Tukde-tukde gang is worried that it will break if we’re back in power,’ said Narendra Modi during his Bhagalpur rally.
PM Modi addresses public rally in Bihar
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strikes development agenda chord during Bihar public rally.
In Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani hold special prayers before filing nomination papers
Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform special ‘pooja’ before filing nomination papers from Amethi parliamentary constituency.
Amethi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform 'pooja' ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/MBpGLEbYpX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019
Congress chief urges voters to ‘vote wisely’
“You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” said Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.
No 2 Crore JOBS. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2019
No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C.
No ACCHE DIN.
Instead:
No JOBS.
DEMONETISATION.
Farmers in Pain.
GABBAR SINGH TAX.
Suit Boot Sarkar.
RAFALE.
Lies. Lies. Lies.
Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear.
You vote today for the soul of India. For her future.
Vote wisely. pic.twitter.com/wKNTBuGA7J
Lok Sabha elections 2019: In voting for first phase, big test for Akhilesh-Mayawati’s grand alliance
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all the eight seats: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. That is when Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party were also on opposite side. Also Read
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttarakhand cast vote at more than 11,000 polling booths
In northern Uttarakhand state the voting began in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday. For the phase one there are 11,229 polling booths where around 78,56,268 voters are likely to exercise their right to vote. Also read
Narendra Modi tweets about his mega rallies held on Wednesday
Narendra Modi tweeted about his election rallies on Wednesday.
Addressed mega rallies in Gujarat and Goa yesterday.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019
NDA's aim is - development, more development and all-round development.
Watch highlights from the campaign. pic.twitter.com/8GWfgWHBCW
UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is likely to hold a road show before filing the nomination papers.