Lok Sabha elections 2019 Highlights| Strong wave for BJP, says PM Modi in Assam rally

UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday began her road show ahead of filing nomination from Rae Bareli constituency. Later, the leader is scheduled to hold a roadshow in the region.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion.

Sonia Gandhi is aiming to retain her Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. Earlier, she had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6. Former Congress leader, who recently joined the ruling BJP party, Dinesh Pratap Singh is going to contest against the UPA chief.

2:00 am IST Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation: Returning officer Returning Officer, 13-GB Nagar Lok Sabha constituency on reports of indelible ink vanishing from fingers after casting of vote: Quality of indelible ink was found appropriate in the investigation. Still, arrangements being made to send the indelible ink to lab for further probe.





1:25 am IST Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda Andhra Pradesh: Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda, Kurnool as workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clash in the area. Andhra Pradesh: Police use lathis to disperse crowd in Allagadda, Kurnool as workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) clash in the area. pic.twitter.com/70ilOdUtyh — ANI (@ANI) 11 April 2019





1:11 am IST Nara Lokesh sits on dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at polling center in Christian Peta area of Tadepalli Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli. Andhra Pradesh: State IT Minister & TDP leader Nara Lokesh sits on a dharna alleging inadequate arrangements at the polling center in the Christian Peta area of Tadepalli. pic.twitter.com/8TBuOJ0LO7 — ANI (@ANI) 11 April 2019





04:35 PM IST There is a strong wave for us: PM Addressing a poll rally in Assam’s Silchar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mood in the country can be guessed by the crowds in rallies. “There is a strong wave for us,” he said.





04.30 PM IST ‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ but with ‘bharashthachar’: PM Modi ‘Congress ka saath’ is not with ‘vikas’ (progress) but with ‘bharashthachar’ (corruption).





04.22 PM IST I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully: PM Modi in Silchar I urge first time voters to cast their vote thoughtfully. History of Congress has always been one that creates problem. There was partition in 1947 on basis of religious faith,but it was never thought what will be the fate of religious minorities in Pakistan





02.57 PM IST PM Modi blames Congress for Assam Accord delay in northeast rally If Congress wanted, they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but deliberately kept these alive for vested interests, said PM Modi at Assam rally.





02.47 PM IST In Amethi, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani holds road show in constituency UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, hold a roadshow in Amethi before filing nominations. Earlier in the day the leader had performed special ‘havan’ with her husband.





02.30 PM IST PM Modi addresses public rally at Assam, targets Oppn Can there by any compromise when it comes to national security and dealing with terrorist outfits? But unfortunately, opposition wants to weaken the nation’s security, says PM Narendra Modi during his rally at Assam’s Mangaldai.





02.13 PM IST PM Modi’s invincibility will be in full view after the election: Rahul Gandhi UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi reach Raebareli on Thursday to file her nominations. Replying to a question if Narendra Modi can be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections she said, ‘don’t forget 2004.’





1:11 am IST Sonia Gandhi performs ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli Sonia Gandhi performed ‘havan’ ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present. Sonia Gandhi performs 'havan' ahead of filing nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also present #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5QFXDiYILS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019





12.05 PM IST Our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants, Maoists: Modi ‘The NDA government’s policy is clear-our jawans shall have full liberty to deal with militants and Maoists,’ says PM Modi.





11.04 AM IST PM Modi takes a dig at opposition ‘Tukde-tukde gang is worried that it will break if we’re back in power,’ said Narendra Modi during his Bhagalpur rally.





11.32 AM IST PM Modi addresses public rally in Bihar Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strikes development agenda chord during Bihar public rally.





11.13 AM IST In Amethi, BJP’s Smriti Irani hold special prayers before filing nomination papers Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform special ‘pooja’ before filing nomination papers from Amethi parliamentary constituency. Amethi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform 'pooja' ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/MBpGLEbYpX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019





09.38 AM IST Congress chief urges voters to ‘vote wisely’ “You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely,” said Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. No 2 Crore JOBS.

No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C.

No ACCHE DIN.



Instead:



No JOBS.

DEMONETISATION.

Farmers in Pain.

GABBAR SINGH TAX.

Suit Boot Sarkar.

RAFALE.

Lies. Lies. Lies.

Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear.



You vote today for the soul of India. For her future.



Vote wisely. pic.twitter.com/wKNTBuGA7J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2019





08.28 IST Narendra Modi tweets about his mega rallies held on Wednesday Narendra Modi tweeted about his election rallies on Wednesday. Addressed mega rallies in Gujarat and Goa yesterday.



NDA's aim is - development, more development and all-round development.



Watch highlights from the campaign. pic.twitter.com/8GWfgWHBCW — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019



