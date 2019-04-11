Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttarakhand cast vote at more than 11,000 polling booths

In northern Uttarakhand state the voting began in five Lok Sabha constituencies on Thursday. For the phase one there are 11,229 polling booths where around 78,56,268 voters are likely to exercise their right to vote.

10 Things to know about Uttarakhand Lok Sabha polls.

1. There are five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand-Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital-US Nagar and Haridwar

2. Areawise smallest and largest constituencies are Haridwar (3114.6 sq km) and Pauri Garhwal (17820.9 sq km) respectively. Elector-wise smallest and largest constituency is Almora (1337803 voters) and Haridwar (1840732 voters).

3. Total 78, 56,268 voters will exercise their power to vote of which 40,53, 944 (are male and 37,11,220 are female voters, 90845 are service voters.

4. There are 259 voters registered in the ‘other’ category belonging to LGBTQ. Also, there are 38183 persons with disabilities registered voters.

5. Government Primary School, Dumak in Chamoli district is the polling booth that has the maximum walking distance-20 km followed by Panchayat Ghar, Ghudsaal village in Tehri district-19 km.

6.There are 11 polling booths with 15-20 km walking distance, 22 booths with 10-15 km distance, 281 booths with 5-10 km distance, 481 booths with 3-5 km distance, 1285 booths with 1-3 km distance and 9149 booths with 0-1 l km distance.

7. There are total 11229 booths of which 697 vulnerable and 656 critical booths.

8. Jawahar Jyoti, Damuwadhunga polling booth in Nainital has highest number of registered voters-1501. The minimum number of voters are registered in Yamkeshwar, and Dhikala in Pauri district with 14 voters each.

9. A total of 67,380 personnel of district administration and an additional 45,696 personnel from police, home guard and others are deployed on election duty.

10- Polling to be done with EVM and VVPAT.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 08:57 IST