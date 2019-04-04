Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Stranded, Bettiah strongman eyes BSP ticket

Bettiah strongman Rajan Tiwari, who has been lobbying for an RJD ticket to fight the Lok Sabha polls from West Champaran constituency, said Wednesday said he would contest the polls from the same constituency come what may.

As part of the Grand Alliance seat deal, West Champaran has gone with Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, which is yet to decided its nominee for the seat.

“With RJD now forfeiting the seat, it is up to mahagathbandhan, especially Kushwahaji (RLSP chief), to accept me as his party nominee or not. Or else, I’m open to contesting elections, but only from West Champaran, come what may,” said Tiwari, who began his political career by winning Govindganj assembly seat in East Champaran in 2000 as an Independent.

Later, Tiwari joined the LJP and later switched to RJD.

Dropping hints that he may fight on a ticket from the SP-BSP alliance in UP if denied one by the RLSP, Tiwari said, “If I am denied ticket, I will fight on the symbol of a UP-based mahagathbandhan instead of an Independent. Given West Champaran’s social and political matrix, with a sizeable chunk of Muslims and Brahmins, Yadavs and Dalits in particular will certainly come rallying behind me,” he said.

Sources close to him said, “Tiwari will soon join the BSP. Mayawati has agreed to participate in a programme to be organised at Ramgharhwa (in East Champaran) on April 18. Two days later, Tiwari will file his nomination on April 20.”

The former MLA also attacked sitting BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.“Jaiswal has a finger in every pie. He has worked to ensure that the seat does not go into RJD’s kitty. He wanted a weak candidate,” Tiwari said.

Asked about his strongman image, Tiwari, who faces a number of cases, said, “People want their leader to be bold and want their grievances addressed at the soonest.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaiswal sharpened his attack on Rajan Tiwari. “Show me one example where a man having criminal antecedents has gone to Lok Sabha or state Assembly from West Champaran. Voters have rejected such elements totally,” Jaiswal said.

“Rajan Tiwari will meet a similar fate as he does not have any loyalty. First, he joined LJP, then he switched to RJD. And now I hear he is fancying his chances as a BSP candidate. His defeat is imminent,”Jaiswal said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:07 IST