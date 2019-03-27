Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tamluk constituency has backed one family since 2009

The Tamluk Lok Sabha seat is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal and is in the state’s Purba Medinipur district.

Tamluk, known for its betel leaves, was dominated by the Communist Party of India(Marxist) till 2009 when the Trinamool Congress wrested the Lok Sabha seat. Suvendu Adhikari beat CPI(M) leader Lakshman Chandra Seth in the 2009 Lok Sabha election by 173,958 votes. Suvendhu Adhikari won against Sekh Ibrahim Ali of the CPI(M) in the next general election in 2014.

Suvendu Adhikari resigned in 2016 after he won the West Bengal assembly election from Nandigram and became a state minister. His younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari contested the by-poll held after his resignation and won against Mandira Panda of the CPI(M).

Dibyendu will again represent the Trinamool in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The Adhikaris are the son of Sisir Kumar Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress member of Parliament from Kanthi and former Union minister of rural development in the Manmohan Singh government.

Voting in Tamluk will be held on May 12 during the sixth round of the seventh-phase Lok Sabha election. The result will be declared on May 23.

State: West Bengal

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Tamluk

Polling date: May 12

Sitting MP, party: Dibyendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 246,481

Runner up name, party: Mandira Panda, CPI(M)

Number of voters in 2014: 1,337,684

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 87.59%

Number of women voters in 2014: 730,494

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,855

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:23 IST