Lok Sabha elections 2019: Today is last day to register in voter list

If you haven’t registered yourself as an elector yet, then Saturday is your last chance, officials from the poll panel in Delhi said.

“April 13 is the last day for enrolling as an elector. This is because the processing of the application takes at least 10 to 12 days. No new names can be updated after April 23—the last date of filing nominations,” a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

The electoral roll is being updated every day since January 18, 2019, when the rolls were published. At least five lakh names have been added since then. While the total number of electors was 1.36 crore on January 18, the total number of electors has shot up to 1.41 crores till April 11.

While one can enrol as an elector online by visiting the websites www.ceodelhi.gov.in or www.nvsp.in, it can also be done offline by filling up and submitting Form 6 with requisite documents at the voter centre closest to your residence.

The poll panel has lodged at least 142 FIRs or daily diaries for violation of model code of conduct. While 15 of them are against the Aam Aadmi Party, 19 are against the Bharatiya Janata Party and five against the Congress.

At least 2.96 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed across the city. More than 61,000 people have been booked under various sections of the CrPC Act and Delhi Police Act.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 05:26 IST