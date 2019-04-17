Lok Sabha elections 2019: UP BJP ally SBSP declares candidates against PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

Angered by ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s proposal that the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party contest on the saffron party’s lotus symbol from Ghosi in eastern Uttar Pradesh, SBSP chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday announced candidates for 39 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi and Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s Lucknow.

The BJP has left two seats for its other Other Backward Classes (OBC) ally, Apna Dal, and fielded an Apna Dal legislator on its symbol from Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat.

“Since Monday midnight, we have been trying to contact chief minister Yogi Adityanath to offer resignation but we haven’t been able to get an audience. We won’t quit on our own but we also want to tell them that we aren’t hungry for power and can leave at a moment’s notice,” Rajbhar said.“...the BJP gave Apna Dal two seats and none to us. We have influence in 125 Assembly seats in eastern UP and we are going to contest on our own,” he said.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “There is no ulterior motive in getting SBSP to contest election on our symbol from Ghosi. It is just that the chances of win would be certain on our symbol,” he said.

Rajbhar said he wasn’t happy with the BJP proposal. “I have told BJP leaders that it’s not going to work out. I am not going to finish my own party,” he said.

Asked if he intends to defeat BJP candidates, he said, “I would rather want my candidates to win. I am not into negative politics.”

