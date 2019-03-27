Lok Sabha Elections 2019: UP needs 3600 litres of indelible ink for festival of democracy

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, requires around 3,600 litres of indelible ink to put the symbol of pride on the index finger of 14.40 crore voters in the state.

According to poll officials, around 3,59,328 vials of 10 ml each, containing 3,600 litres of indelible ink, have been ordered for Uttar Pradesh.

One polling booth will be provided two such vials while 10% of the stock will be kept in reserve, they said.

“One vial is enough to mark the index finger of around 700 voters,” said Alka Verma, spokesperson at the office of UP chief electoral officer.

Over 14.40 crore voters from Uttar Pradesh will vote to elect 80 MPs at 1,63,331 booths across the state.

As per the Election Commission’s procedures, 3,26,662 vials of indelible ink will be dispatched to the polling booths while 10% (32, 666) will be kept in reserve.

“Indelible ink is now seen as a mark of pride as many voters, including youngsters and senior citizens, flaunt their index finger after exercising their franchise,” Verma said.

At least 2.88 lakh vials were consumed in 2009 Lok Sabha elections while 3.20 lakh vials were consumed during 2014 LS polls.

A booth-level officer Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The polling staff is also sensitised about the use of indelible ink. Polling officials assigned the task of applying ink on voter’s finger have been asked to ensure that ink is not wiped out immediately. After using the ink, it needs a few seconds to dry up and become undelible.”

This ink is produced by an 82-year-old state-run company, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), in Mysore (Karnataka).

The Mysore firm has been supplying indelible ink for the entire country for assembly and local bodies election since 1962.

Managing director of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited Chandrashekhar Doddamani said, “The ECI has placed the order for 26.01 lakh vials this time. The consignment is dispatched to respective states in a phased manner.”

He said the firm had exported indelible ink to more than 30 countries since 1962.

“Nigeria, Nepal, Ghana, Malaysia, Burkina Faso, Canada, Togo, Turkey, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia are the countries where we have been supplying ink,” he said.

“This ink is prepared by the company on a formula designed by the National Physical Laboratory of India,” he added.

The firm, which dates back to the era of King Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV, was taken over by the Karnataka government after Independence.

Indelible ink is normally applied to the left hand index finger, especially on the cuticle, where it is almost impossible to remove quickly.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:20 IST