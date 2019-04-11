Lok Sabha elections 2019: Voting underway in Baramulla seat

Voting began on a peaceful note Thursday in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, with voters in Kupwara, Handwara and Uri turning out early morning to exercise their franchise, officials said.

Amid tight security, polling began across the constituency at 7 am and has been peaceful so far,the officials said. While people in some pockets of the constituency like Kupwara, Handwara, Sumbal and Uri turned out early in the morning to exercise their franchise, there was lesser enthusiasm found among voters in the rest of the parliamentary seat,the officials said.

They said 13.12 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of nine candidates in the fray. internet services in Baramulla,Kupwara and Bandiporadistricts, which constitute the LoK Sabha constituency,have been snapped till polling is over at 6.pm, the officials said.

In Jammu, Brisk voting was recorded during the first two hours . Of the 20,47,079 voters, 7.85 per cent had voted in Jammu till 9 a.m., an official said.

A total of 160,332 voters have voted in the Jammu seat spread over Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts in the first two hours after polling began at 7 a.m., he said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 10:43 IST