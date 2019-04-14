Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Wave for BJP stronger in 2019 than 2014’: PM Modi in J-K’s Kathua

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the BJP will get more seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the wave in its favour is even stronger than that in 2014.

Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, PM Modi said the people have proven the strength of democracy in India in the first phase of elections. “The wave in 2019 is stronger than 2014. The BJP will get triple seats than Congress this time,” he said.

The Prime Minister targeted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh for skipping Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s event on Saturday to pay respects to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“He (Amarinder Singh) boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in ‘bhakti’ of ‘Congress parivar’. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) but didn’t find it right to attend event with Vice-president,” Modi said.

PM Modi said the opposition is trying to threaten people by talking about a separate PM for Jammu and Kashmir. Modi had hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over his reported statement seeking a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, and asked the Congress-led opposition alliance to make their stand clear on his statement. Omar Abdullah later said the demand about Prime Minister and sadr-e-riyasat was nothing new.

For the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said, people have to keep the Abdullah and Mufti family away from power. “These families have destroyed lives of three generations. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won’t be able to divide this nation,” Modi said.

