Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Will follow Akal Takht diktat on Dera Sacha Sauda votes, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the party is a representative of Panth and would abide by the diktat of Akal Takht on seeking support from Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering at Kotshamir, 16km from district headquarters, after welcoming Congress leader Sukhdev Singh Chahal into the party fold, Sukhbir accused the Congress of betraying the people of Punjab by not fulfilling promises made during the assembly polls. He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has ensured all-round development of the state, especially the Bathinda Lok Sabha segment.

Other Akali leaders who addressed the gathering sought votes for Sukhbir’s wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal even as the party is yet to announce candidate from Bathinda.

Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder asked the gathering to vote for Harsimrat saying that she will again become minister at the Centre. Former Bathinda MLA Sarup Chand Singla and party leader Amit Rattan Kotfatta who had unsuccessfully contested 2017 assembly polls from Bathinda (Rural) also supported for Harsimrat’s candidature from the segment.

Sukhbir said the decision on Bathinda candidate will be taken by the core committee soon. The party will announce candidates on remaining Lok Sabha seats within a week, he added.

MEETS PARTY LEADERS IN BADAL VILLAGE LAMBI

Sukhbir on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders of Abohar, Balluana, Fazilka and Jalalabad constituencies at Badal village.

As per the reports, party leaders, including former minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, Abohar MLA Arun Narang, former MLA Parkash Singh Bhatti and Gurtej Singh Ghuriana met Sukhbir, who took feedback from the party workers for the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to HT over phone, Arun Narang, Abohar BJP MLA, said: “Party workers want Sukhbir to contest Lok Sabha polls from Ferozepur seat and we will work for his victory.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:36 IST