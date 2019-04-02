Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | ‘Won’t campaign for son if he contests on SAD ticket’: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday said he will not campaign for his son and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa if he contests the parliamentary elections on party ticket.

Talking to mediapersons after paying homage to Akali stalwart and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gurcharan Singh Tohra on his death anniversary at Tohra, Dhindsa said the Akali Dal has lost its Panthic face and there is an urgent need to bring the party back to its core ideology.

While SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and other senior Akali leaders gave the function a miss, their rivals like former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan of SAD (Taksali), SGPC member Sukhdev Singh Bhaur and others vent their anger against the Badals. Dhindsa has already advised his son Parminder against contesting the polls citing anger against the Akali Dal over sacrilege and other panthic issues.

Asked that SAD is giving ticket to Parminder, Dhindsa replied that “Ask him why is he contesting polls. I have already advised him to not to do so. It’s his wish. Not only Parminder, I won’t campaign for any Akali leader or other parties.”

Dhindsa said he has no personal issues with Parkash Singh Badal or his son. “I have only ideological differences which can be sorted out only if the party treads back to its original ideology,” he added.

Earlier, addressing those present at the function, Dhindsa took a dig at Badal for sacking Tohra from the party. “Once Badal saab called me saying that I have to return to Chandigarh to take a decision as Tohra had demanded one person-one-post formula. But before I reached Chandigarh for consultation, Tohra was removed from the Akali Dal by Badal,” he said.

“Tohra held a grudge against me that I could not speak in his favour and I was party to the decision. But when he came to know the truth, his love and affection for me increased, and I played important role for unity of Tohra and Badal.

“Tohra was an honest and was true to the panth. He was a torchbearer of panthic issues,” he said.

SAD (Taksali) leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan said after Tohra’s death, the SAD had lost the panthic values, as there was no one who could challenge the interference of the Badal family in Sikh matters and the SGPC.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 09:59 IST