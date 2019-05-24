Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: BSP wrests 4 seats from BJP in east Uttar Pradesh

The Bahujan Samaj Party was a big gainer in eastern UP where it wrested four seats — Lalganj, Jaunpur, Ghosi and Ghazipur — from the BJP.

In Ghazipur, the BSP’s Afzal Ansari defeated Union minister Manoj Sinha by a margin of over 118,666 votes. Ansari polled 564144 votes and Sinha secured 443188 votes. In Ghosi, Atul Rai of BSP defeated Harinarayan Rajbhar by 122,568 lakh votes. Rai polled 573829 votes and Rajbhar secured 451,261 votes.

Rai has been on the run ever since a rape case was registered against him in Varanasi on May 1. Rai, however, denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

In Jaunpur, retired PCS officer Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP) defeated the BJP’s Dr KP Singh by 80,936 votes. The BSP’s Sangeeta Azad wrested the Lalganj seat from BJP’s Neelam Sonkar by a margin of over 160, 630 votes.

The BJP had won all four seats in 2014.

Union minister of state for family welfare Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) won the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat, defeating the SP’s Ramcharit Nishad by 232,008 votes. In Chandauli, UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey defeated the SP’s Sanjay Singh Chauhan by 13,424 votes.

First Published: May 24, 2019 17:16 IST