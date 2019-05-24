Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: Mayawati questions EVMs, says alliance leaders will meet soon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janta Party of highjacking the election process by tampering Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and hinted that the alliance would meet to discuss the future strategy soon.

Raising doubt over the EVMs, the BSP chief said in a press statement that there was a feeling in the country that BJP would not gain majority in the Lok Sabha election, but the results are against the expectation of the people as well as opposition parties.

She further said that majority of the political parties have urged the Election Commission to use ballot paper instead of EVMs in the poll, but both the Election Commission and BJP are opposing the use of ballot papers. It clearly indicates a conspiracy, she added. The Supreme Court should also consider the demand of the opposition parties else the power will be in the hand of capitalists and a casteist political party, said the BSP chief.

“We did not expect such a poor result for the alliance. The seats won by the alliance were left deliberately so that the scheme of the ruling party to manipulate results does not come to light”, said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

She went on to say that the BSP-SP- RLD alliance will meet soon to discuss the future strategy. “Leaders and workers of the alliance have worked hard in the election campaign. We are hurt with the unexpected result, but we will continue to fight for the common man”, she said.

First Published: May 24, 2019 09:14 IST