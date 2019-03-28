Mistrust grips both NDA and Grand Alliance in Seemanchal, Kosi

Will Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) support Congress? Will Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) stand by JD-U candidates? Will the little-known VIP be accepted by voters and supporters of other Grand Alliance (GA) parties like Congress, RJD and LJP?

These questions are doing the rounds in political circles prompting the political pundits and observers to name it ‘mistrust syndrome’ gripping alliances.

“Forcing loyal voters of particular parties to exercise their franchise in favour of alliance partners is truly unbecoming of democracy” a strong fan of RJD Chulhai Yadav, 70, milkman at Kabaiya, Maranga, Purnia, said adding “My hands will start trembling if I have to exercise my vote in favour of Congress nominee but I am compelled to do so.”

A congress leader requesting anonymity said, “If a leader hops parties just before polls to get Lok Sabha tickets, its opportunistic politics, which gravely demoralizes grassroots supporters throwing them in a fix over casting their votes. In Seemanchal, both RJD and Congress supporters are in immense dilemma as they are yet to come to terms on casting their votes in favour for candidates, who they had been opposing till recently.”

A BJP supporter shared similar feeling. “My spouse will look for the lotus in the EVM, which will be missing this time as the BJP has left the Seemanchal seats for alliance partner, JD (U),” said Naresh Kumar Shrivastava, while adding, “This is not an isolated example. The confusion is gripping voters across constituencies in the region creating utmost confusion and mistrust in their minds.”

Ranjit Das, who runs a grocery shop at Bhatta Bhazar in Purnia is a hardened BJP supporter. He said, “It would an extremely tough call for me to cast my vote in favour of JD-U.”

In Purnia, NDA has given ticket to sitting JD-U MP Santosh Kumar while GA has opted for the political turncoat Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh on Congress ticket. Singh, a two-time BJP MP from Purnia, has recently joined Congress after he was denied party ticket to reclaim the seat.

As far as Katihar and Kishanganj seats are concerned the same mistrust has gripped both NDA and GA. The Congress rank and file neither seems to be comfortable with political turncoat Tariq Anwar nor is the BJP district team comfortable with the JD-U nominee.

“Tariq has been critical of the Congress party for 19 long years. He had resigned from the grand old party, which gave him the recognition during his initial political days, on the issue of Sonia’s foreign origin. How we can accept him as our nominee?,” Prem Shankar Singh, a Congress supporter asked.

Tribhuwan Kumar Roy a BJP supporter in Katihar argued, “BJP has won Katihar seat thrice. I find now logic surrendering the seat to JD-U merely because we lost the seat in 2014.” He warned, “The JD (U) candidate will have to pay price for the unholy alliance.”

On Katihar seat JD-U candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami will be talking on Tariq Anwar in a direct clash.

Even on Kishanganj seat, BJP supporters and leaders are extremely unhappy with the decision of offering the seat to JD-U. “JD-U has awarded a highly controversial leader, Mahmood Ashraf to wrest the seat,” Sunil Kumar of Bishnupur village in Amour said, adding “Between the JD-U candidate and Md Javed of Congress, many of us will have to choose the latter for obvious reasons.”

The same situation is on Madhepura seat where RJD supporters are pretty upset over giving party ticket to Sharad Yadav. “Sharad Yadav had spent his entire political career abusing Lalu Prasad. Today, he has Lalu’s blessings and RJD ticket to contest,” Ghanshyam Yadav of Udakishunganj said, declaring the developments highly unfortunate.

“Joining a party is a pretty simple exercise but serving it with loyalty requires perseverance and selflessness,” Prof Amarendra Kumar Thakur, retired university professor of political science in Purnia, said. He added, “Overnight induction of a leader into the party bypassing several loyal supporters and leaders not only creates confusions but also sows the seeds of mistrust in alliance partners.”

Vinay Kumar Choudhary, retired university (BNMU) professor of Sociology said, “Mistrust among parties within alliance brews in the same way it happens in the family or society where an outsider is given freehand to dictate.” He added “Political alliances are made to win elections and not to win the people and they are sure to break up in the long run.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:49 IST