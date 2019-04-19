‘Modi will be removed from Delhi’: Rahul Gandhi at Karnataka rally

Attacking the Prime Minister, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged people of the country “have decided” to remove Narendra Modi and asserted his party would form the government after the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally here in north Karnataka, Gandhi said Modi talks about security of the nation “but making crores of youth unemployed” does not strengthen the nation.

“People have decided in 2019 that in Karnataka, Congress and JD(S), in Andhra Pradesh Naidu (Chandrababu Naidu) and across the country those who are fighting against BJP, they will win. Narendra Modi will be removed from Delhi,” he said.

Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Gujarat earlier in the day said, “People have decided. Im telling you people of Gujarat have decided, Im coming from Gujarat. There is an undercurrent in favour of Congress in Gujarat.”

“People of Gujarat are saying, leave alone the country, Narendra Modi has not done anything for Gujarat....Lakhs of acres of our land were given to big business people,” Gandhi said.

Assuring the Congress and JDS workers that the alliance of the two parties would win here (in Karnataka), he said, “in Delhi, Congress will form the government.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:32 IST