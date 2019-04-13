MP Report Card- Sawai Madhopur will get Chambal water soon: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria

In an interview to HT, Jaunapuria said he has done lot of welfare works. Excerpts:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

Development in the constituency is visible as works were done not only from MPLAD funds but also with state and central aid. More than Rs 400 crore was spent on sewerage work at Sawai Madhopur and Gangapur. The project on bringing Chambal water was executed; water has reached Gangapur and it will be brought to Sawai Madhopur soon.

One thing you wished to do as an MP but could not, why?

Starting a rail line to Tonk. The project has been sanctioned and it will materialise soon with the approval of state share of funds.

Why should people re-elect you?

I have always been among the people and in direct contact with common man. I have used MPLAD funds uniformly across the constituency for development and worked to ensure that the public welfare schemes of the state and the Centre benefit people.

How was your experience in parliament?

I was active and a top-ranker in terms of attendance and participation in the proceedings. I raised hundreds of questions of public interest and participated in debates. Every person in the country knows that PM Modi is working for them, and I got the opportunity to work with him

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, BJP MP

First Published: Apr 13, 2019