My Nation My Vote: Focus on eco-friendly movements, says Arjun Kadhe, tennis player

Arjun Kadhe, 25, tennis player

Did you vote in previous elections?

Unfortunately, I was unable to vote in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 as I was competing at a tournament abroad.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Absence of stringent laws, in terms of road safety is the issue that matters to me the most. It is a criminal offence punishable with fines and jail time, if one is caught breaking traffic rules. This should be implemented in India as well.

What issues matter to you today?

Whichever government comes to power, should focus moving in the eco-friendly direction. The air quality in Pune has massively deteriorated, so the government must focus on planting trees and saving water.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 14:36 IST