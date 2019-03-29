My nation, my vote: Take steps to ensure low-cost housing , says Laxmibai Bhandari, juice vendor

Have you voted in the past elections?

I have always cast my vote. It is important for me to cast my vote and not waste it.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Despite being born and living in Keshavnagar all these years, we still reside in a rented accommodation in the area. All the politicians who visited our locality during the past polls promised us homes. They neither kept their word nor showed their face, and we still do not own a house. I don’t know whether I did the right thing by exercising my right to vote.

What issues matter to you today?

I am still waiting for a house of my own. I live with my brother’s family in a rented room and run a juice centre. I would like the government to look at housing for all in a serious way and arrange for economical loan schemes for the poor. If we get loans then at least my children will have better education. I don’t want sweet-talking politicians visiting us during elections, but genuine people who understand our plight and take necessary steps.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 15:18 IST