Nitish Kumar kicks off his Lok Sabha campaign

On his first day of electioneering, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressed a gathering at Banmankhi in Purnia in favour of his party nominee Santosh Kumar and said “lanterns that once used to rule have already extinguished and every house has been electrified”.

Enumerating his developmental work, Kumar said, “Purnia has now its own engineering college, own university, own medical college, good roads, tap water facilities and round-the-clock supply of electricity.”

“Every house will have a toilet by October 2 this year,” the CM said.

Kumar also lauded central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat.”

He also praised Central government for giving Rs 50,000 crore for road construction in Bihar, which, he said, had brought about a perceptible change everywhere.

Declaring Narendra Modi a necessity for India, Kumar said “Under Modiji’s leadership, India has become powerful and we all badly need him at this time in the interests of a stronger India.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 00:36 IST