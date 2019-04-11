Pimp my ride, election campaign style: ‘Victory chariot’ scorching Shirur trail

Using modified vehicles on the election campaign trail is not new, however, Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil’s ‘vijayrath’ (victory chariot) is a treat for Shirur residents. Shirur, largely a rural constituency, has areas like Chakan and Khed under it, which are automobile hubs.

The customised 3,600cc engine Mahindra open jeep with wheel rims the size of a tractor’s, oversized rearview mirrors, giant mufflers and manifolds, bumped up LED fog lights, hydraulic platforms and a fire extinguisher on the front grill has emerged as a major crowd-puller during Patil’s election campaign trail.

Residents of Shirur eagerly await to not only to get a selfie with the three-time member of Parliament Patil, but also to get a photo clicked with his chop top. Patil, who is contesting for his fourth term from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, has taken fancy to a modified open jeep and uses it for his campaign trails.

The vehicle belongs to a small-scale industrialist from Pune, Prasad Abhang, who owns a flourishing power coating business and is a fan of cars. It was Abhang’s father, a devoted Sena follower, who wanted his vehicle to be used in the Sena campaign. He also wanted to drive it himself, but Prasad dissuaded him and took to driving it himself, given the soaring heat in Pune.

“I bought this used Mahindra jeep and had it refurbished with a Tata Safari 3,600cc engine. I went to Punjab to purchase the tyres. The jeep’s body was modified in my workshop,” said Abhang. He drives it himself as he does not want anyone else sitting behind the wheel.

Abhang said that he is able to spend time with Adhalrao Patil as his business is well settled and does not require his physical presence.

Adhalrao Patil is pitted against Nationalist Congress Party’s actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe who has considerable popularity because of his screen presence.

Shirur has a predominant Maratha population, which has traditionally been with the Sena.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 02:15 IST