LIVE updates: PM slams opposition, says their statement quoted in Pakistan parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil various rail-road development projects in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on Friday later, said officials.

Security has been heightened ahead of the visit with the deployment of police in large numbers.

According to officials, the new projects will increase road and rail connectivity within the state.

Modi will flag off the Tejas Express between Madurai-Chennai through video conference facility. This will provide faster connectivity between the two cities.

The first Tejas Express was introduced between Mumbai-Karmali.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for restoring rail connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, where the railway station was submerged in a 1964 cyclone. With the town submerged as well, the place was almost abandoned since. Except for the tourists, who visited Dhanushkodi to see the remnants of the abandoned township.

3:39 pm IST We are Indians first when it comes to national security: PM Modi Further attacking the Opposition, Modi said, “We are Indians first when it comes to national security and indians united on this. The famous recounting minister insulted the minister, now, he is before the court for bail as he is the case with the first family of his party. Congress promoted an economic culture of favouring friends,”





3:37 pm IST A few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India: PM Modi “Sadly, a few parties, guided by Modi hatred have started hating India.The world is supporting India’s fight against terror but a few parties suspect our fight against terror. I want to tell them- Modi will come and go, India will remain. Please stop weakening India to strengthen your own politics,” said PM Modi.





3:34 pm IST Last few days’ events demonstrated power of our forces: PM “The events of the last few days have demonstrated yet again the strength of our armed forces.It has also brought our nation closer.The way the nation has supported our armed forces is extra-ordinary and I bow to every Indian for that,” said PM Modi.





3:30 pm IST Armed forces have full freedom to do what they want: PM “There was a time when the news reports would read- Air Force wanted to do surgical strike after 26/11 but UPA blocked it. Today, we are in an era where the news reads- Armed forces have full freedom to do what they want,” said PM Modi.





3:26 pm IST India will no longer be helpless in face of terror: PM “India will no longer be helpless in wake of terror. 26/11 happened, India expected action against terrorists but nothing happened.Uri happened and you saw what our brave men did. Pulwama happened and you saw what our brave men did.I salute all those who are serving the nation. Their vigilance keeps our nation secure,” said PM Modi





3:25 pm IST Equipment manufactured by ISRO provided to fishermen: PM PM Modi while listing centre’s initiatives for fishermen, a community which has numerically significant presence in Kanyakumari, said “Equipment manufactured by ISRO being provided to fishermen venturing into sea.” “It’s the NDA govt that had the honour of creating a new department for fisheries. The previous govt did nothing for the fishermen community,” he added.





3:21 pm IST People want govt that takes bold and tough decisions: PM Modi “In 2014, it was after thirty years that a party got a full majority in the Parliament.The people’s message was clear - they wanted a Govt that takes bold and tough decisions,” said PM Modi in Kanyakumari.





3:20 pm IST In Kanyakumari, PM Modi slams Oppn, says people wanted honesty not dynasty Slamming the Opposition, PM Narendra Modi said, “After 30 years, a stable govt with parliamentary majority is here. People wanted honesty not dynasty, security not surrender, opportunities not hurdles. People wanted progress, not policy paralysis.People wanted opportunities, not obstacles. People wanted security not stagnation.People wanted inclusive growth, not vote bank politics,” said PM Modi.





3:19 pm IST “India of the 21st century has to work with speed and scale which is what the NDA govt is doing: PM Modi “India of the 21st century has to work with speed and scale which is what the NDA govt is doing. Recently, PM Kisan yojana was launched which was announced in the budget,” said PM Modi.





3:18 pm IST Tejas one of the most modern trains and is a great example of ‘Make in India’: PM Modi “I have flagged off the fastest train, Tejas, between Madurai and Chennai. This is one of the most modern trains and is a great example of ‘Make in India’ having been manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory of Chennai itself ,” said PM Modi.





3:11 pm IST India is the fastest growing economy in the world: PM Modi India is the fastest growing economy in the world. Ayushman bharat is the biggest scheme in the world,” says PM Modi





3:10 pm IST IAF pilot Abhinandan is from TN, we are proud of him, says PM Modi India’s first defence minister is from Tamil Nadu and IAF pilot Abhinandan is also from Tamil Nadu, we are proud of them,” said PM Modi in Kanyakumari



