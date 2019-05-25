On PM’s sked, mother’s blessings in Gujarat, thanksgiving in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head home to met his mother on Sunday to seek her blessings following the BJP’s stupendous victory in the Lok sabah elections before flying to Varanasi on Moday a thanksgiving to his constituency, he tweeted.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” the prime minister tweeted.

Modi retained Varanasi with a whopping margin of 479505 votes.

Newly elected lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance will meet in New Delhi on Saturday to elect Modi as their leader and pave the way for his swearing in as Prime Minister, most likely on May 30.

The new Lok Sabha has to be constituted by June 3. The process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members. The president will then invite Modi to form the government.

“The meeting of the NDA parliamentary party will be held in the central hall of Parliament at 5 pm tomorrow (Saturday),” a BJP leader said on Friday. “A message has gone to newly elected MPs to be present in Delhi tomorrow.”

