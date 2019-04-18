Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi and Haryana Police prepare for free, fair polls

A coordination meeting of senior police officials from Delhi and Haryana was held in Gurugram on Wednesday to discuss security measures ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the state and the national Capital on May 12. The meeting was attended by Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil, four deputy commissioners of Delhi Police and police commissioners from Rohtak and Faridabad.

The Gurugam police shared with their counterparts a list of most-wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers who have been evading arrest in over 2,000 cases, police said. The list includes 1,867 bail jumpers, 778 proclaimed offenders, 10 parole jumpers, eight most-wanted criminals and seven wanted criminals.

The Gurugram police also shared a list of eight most-wanted criminals involved in more than 50 cases carrying a total reward of Rs 10.25 lakh on their arrest.

“We have formed teams to make coordinated efforts for their arrest and we have shared the data with deputy commissioners of Delhi south, southwest, south-east and Dwarka. We discussed issues related to security arrangements along the border. The commissioners of Rohtak and Faridabad suggested ways to strengthen coordination. We are not sharing their data,” Akil said.

“Since March 10, when the model code of conduct came into force, we have seized more than 37kg drugs and 45,000 liquor bottles from across the city, including 11 border points. Around 33 illegal arms and 46 live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused,” Akil said, adding that so far, 1,631 firearms were deposited out of 7,476 license holders and 130 persons had been bound under the preventive sections of the CRPC.

Police said barricades have been set up at the 49 operational checkpoints to check supply of illicit liquor, cash movement in vehicles and supply of drugs.

