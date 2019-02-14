Priyanka Gandhi press conference highlights: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels press conference after Pulwama attack

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed general secretary of the Congress of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is addressing a press conference in Lucknow. She has been in Lucknow since Monday to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, Priyanka launched the party’s poll campaign with a roadshow.

7:29 pm IST Not appropriate to talk politics right now: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels scheduled press conference, says ‘in wake of the unfortunate #PulwamaAttack, I don’t think it is appropriate to talk politics right now.’ Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels scheduled press conference, says 'in wake of the unfortunate #PulwamaAttack, I don't think it is appropriate to talk politics right now.' pic.twitter.com/0g5ZgSgCot — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019





