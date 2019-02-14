 Priyanka Gandhi press conference highlights: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels press conference after Pulwama attack
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Priyanka Gandhi press conference highlights: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels press conference after Pulwama attack

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed general secretary of the Congress of eastern Uttar Pradesh, launched the party’s poll campaign on Monday with a roadshow.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 14, 2019 20:00 IST
highlights

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed general secretary of the Congress of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is addressing a press conference in Lucknow. She has been in Lucknow since Monday to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, Priyanka launched the party’s poll campaign with a roadshow.

Follow highlights here:

7:29 pm IST

Not appropriate to talk politics right now: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels scheduled press conference, says ‘in wake of the unfortunate #PulwamaAttack, I don’t think it is appropriate to talk politics right now.’

 

7:25 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels press conference after Pulwama attack

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia cancel press conference after paying tributes to those who have died in terror attack in Pulwama.

7:18 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a press conference in Lucknow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a press conference in Lucknow.