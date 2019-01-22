Rahul Gandhi to begin two-day Amethi visit today

Congress president and Amethi member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Amethi for two days from Wednesday. Gandhi will land at the Lucknow airport in the morning and proceed to Amethi by road. His earlier programme to visit Amethi on January 4 was cancelled.

A Congress leader on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi will pay a floral tribute at martyrs’ memorial near Nahar Kothi in Amethi, attend a meeting of gram pradhans (village heads) in Tiloi and visit Paraiya Namaksar village on Wednesday.

Later, he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Lawyers’ Association at the Gauriganj collectorate, visit the residence of a former block pramukh at Dharauli village in Musafirkhana area.

He will also attend programmes organised in Haliyapur village, Newada village and meet the family members of senior Congress leader Shiv Pratap Singh.

On Thursday, Gandhi will meet people at the Bhuaemau guest house, after which he will attend programmes in various villages. He will also visit the residence of former block pramukh SP Singh located at Dih village. He will then return to New Delhi on Thursday evening.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi’s two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on January 23 and 24 has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons, Rae Bareli district Congress committee president VK Shukla said on Tuesday.

