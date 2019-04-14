South Mumbai residents call Lok Sabha hopefuls for a talk

With a little over two weeks to go for polling and the campaign on in full swing, residents of South Mumbai have invited candidates for a chat on the major issues that will play a role in this election so that they can make an informed choice before they cast their votes.

Four resident associations — the Napean Sea Road Citizens’ Forum,Carmichael Road Citizens’ Committee, Altamount Road Area Citizens’ Committee and Peddar Road Residents’ Association — have organised the meeting with candidates for the Mumbai South seat in the last week of April, just before Mumbai goes to polls on April 29.

“We are trying to accommodate as many candidates as possible. We are very clear about the agenda of the meeting. It will not be political. It is not a platform where candidates can flaunt their achievements or point fingers at their opponents. We want the conversation to be truly educational,” said Ashok Batra of Altamount Road Area Citizens’ Committee.

At least 400 residents will attend the meeting. The residents’ associations have prepared a list of five or six topics on which they want to hear the views of the candidates. Topics such as the contestant’s plan for South Mumbai, the coastal road project (which is being opposed by some groups of residents), the role of a Member of Parliament and pension to MPs, are some of the issues on the agenda.

Batra said, “We want to hear their views and their plans for the constituency. This will be a platform for all voters to actually see their candidate, and interact with them. It goes beyond the campaign of all politicians.”

Residents of the area have been organizing such meetings with candidates before every election for over 10 years now.

Mumbai South is set for a tough contest between two contenders — sitting MP Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, and city Congress chief Milind Deora, who has represented the constituency twice. Out of the six assembly constituencies that make up the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, the Sena has a stronghold over two, Sewri and Worli. The Congress has an advantage in Mumbadevi which has a Congress MLA (Amin Patel) and Byculla, with a sizeable Muslim population. The real test for both candidates will be in the affluent areas of South Mumbai, such as Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, and Breach Candy.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 08:09 IST