Sweets, sugar-free delicacies on menu as parties expect win

Barfis shaped like lotus and motichur laddoos covered with layers of whipped cream topping and shaped like a cake are among the election treats on the menu of parties in Delhi. Also on the menu are sugar-free sweets of different varieties for May 23, the day of the 2019 general election results.

While the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were done placing their orders by the morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went on to circulate images on social media of its lotus shaped barfis, coloured in pink and green, and a cake made of sweets. The barfis, the BJP said, were made of almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios.

“We designed a special laddoo cake for tomorrow (Thursday). The cake weighs seven kilos. We have ordered nine more cakes that will weigh about four to five kilos each,” said Neelkanth Bakshi, party’s media co-incharge. “These will be cut at the BJP’s central office in the evening at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.”

Party workers said that this time they wanted to experiment so they did not go with their traditional in-house halwais.

For the BJP, which hopes to retain all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, it is not just the sweet treats that will be on offer. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has planned to arrive at the party office on a decorated truck, which he likes to call a “digital rath".

“These raths (vehicles) were not allowed to be used by the election commission during the campaigning phase. Now, the party will start rolling them out with Tiwari launching it on Thursday. The raths are aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Modi government,” Bakshi said.

The AAP has also prepared mithais, although on a smaller scale. The party’s candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Brijesh Goyal, who is also a yoga trainer, has kept an option of healthy sweets for his supporters too.

“I have ordered 200 kilos of sweets. Half of it will be sugar-free as I want to promote healthy living. In the morning before counting begins at 8 am, I will go to the nearest temple to pray. Since it is also my wedding anniversary on Thursday, in the evening I have planned a family party,” Goyal said.

The Delhi Congress has arranged a modest 50 kgs of sweets for its party office. Both the AAP and the Congress also installed LED screens in their party offices to show the live screening of counting results.

First Published: May 23, 2019 03:36 IST