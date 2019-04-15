‘Tried to get Rajasthani included in eighth schedule of Constitution’: Bikaner MP 

In an interview with HT, Arjun Ram Meghwal, the two-time Member of Parliament from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and BJP’s 2019 LS polls candidate from here, talked about his achievements.

What were the high points of your five-year term?

Air connectivity, ESI hospital, and rail connectivity with the southern and northeastern states were the needs of the region. I am glad that I got them addressed. The Passport Seva Kendra is also one of the achievements during my tenure.

One thing you wanted to do but couldn’t. Why?

I put all my efforts to get Rajasthani language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution as a recognised language of India, but Hindi-speaking people protested against it.

Why should people re-elect you?

There are two qualities of a public servant – honesty and proper behaviour. I have tried my best to adopt both the values in my life and people endorse it. People think that if our public representative is honest, then naturally he will work more effectively than others.

What about your experience in parliament?

It was excellent. As a minister of state for parliament ary affairs, I tried to maximise the productivity of the House. Coordination with the members, Speaker, Opposition and floor management were part of my duty and I did it successfully.

Do you believe that Modi charisma is going to help you in winning the election?

Why not? He is our leader; his philosophy of good governance and development is definitely going to help us in coming elections. His thoughts and presence are like an oxygen for us.

