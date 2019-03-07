Who visited Pak, who invited ISI to Pathankot? Rahul Gandhi counters PM’s ‘poster boy’ jibe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharply countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that Opposition leaders were ‘poster boys’ of Pakistan, saying everyone knows who poster boy of Pakistan was.

“Who visited Pakistan for a wedding in Nawaz Sharif’s family? Who invited ISI team to Pathankot? So then, who is the poster boy of Pakistan?” Gandhi asked, referring to PM Modi’s 2015 surprise visit to Lahore days ahead of the wedding of the granddaughter of then PM Sharif and to Pakistan’s joint investigation team visiting Pathankot after a terror attack on an IAF station in 2016. (Live updates)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday called Opposition leaders Pakistan’s “poster boys” for “seeking proof” of the damage inflicted on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot.

“They abuse Modi here and get clapping in Pakistan. Their faces are on Pakistani TV channels. In a way they have become poster boys of Pakistan,” Modi said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district

The Congress president’s counter-attack came during a press conference as the opposition party upped the attack on the government months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On December 2015, Prime Minister Modi sprang a surprise by flying to Lahore to meet Sharif on his way back from a brief visit to Afghanistan.

Sharif was at the airport to receive Modi when he landed in Lahore on December 25. Besides being Sharif’s birthday, December 25 is the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Modi also blessed the granddaughter of Sharif on her wedding.

Gandhi’s other point of attack was on the NDA government allowing a joint investigation team from Pakistan, which had an ISI officer also, to visit Pathankot where an IAF station had been attacked by terrorists.

Four terrorists and three security forces personnel were killed in the attack.

