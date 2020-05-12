1.4 lakh candidates clear UP asst teachers’ recruitment exam

lucknow

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:20 IST

The results of 69,000 assistant teachers’ recruitment test held in January last year was announced by Exam Regulatory Authority, UP on Tuesday. The results will be uploaded on http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/ on Wednesday, an official said.

The result was declared after a formal meeting of the examination committee held at the office of Exam Regulatory Authority earlier in the day.

Secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said, “A total of 1.46 lakh candidates, amounting to 3.66 per cent, have been declared as qualified. Around 4.31 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment exam and out of which nearly 4.09 lakh candidates had appeared in the test held on January 6, 2019.”

The qualified candidates included 36,614 of general category, 84,868 of other backward class category, 24,308 belonging to Scheduled Caste and 270 candidates from Scheduled Tribe category, he added.

If the training course background of the qualified candidates is taken into account, 38,618 of the qualified candidates have diploma in elementary education (DElEd), 97,368 are BEd qualified while 8018 are shikshamitras. A total of 2064 candidates have done other qualifying courses as approved by National Council for Teacher Education.

The secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority, UP, said that the CD containing the result had been sent to Lucknow from where it will be uploaded online by NIC and made available for candidates on Wednesday.

Last week, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had upheld revised cut-off of 60% for reserved category and 65% for general category candidates.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath later directed basic education department officials to complete the process of declaring the results.

The government order for the said vacant posts was issued on December 1, 2018 while the post was advertised on December 6, 2018.

A day after the examination on January 7, 2019 the passing criteria was revised making 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates. Shikshamitras’ (para teachers) had then filed a petition in high court.