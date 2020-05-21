26 more Coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh: Report

lucknow

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:25 IST

Out of 827 samples tested on Wednesday at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) microbiology department, 26 samples have tested positive for Covid-19, said KGMU, Lucknow.

Out of the 26 Covid-19 positive cases, three are from Hardoi, three from Kannauj, four from Shahjahanpur, two from Sambhal, seven from Aligarh, four from Unnao and three from Moradabad.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 5,609 Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.