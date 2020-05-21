e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 26 more Coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh: Report

26 more Coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh: Report

Meanwhile, with a spike of 5,609 Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 12:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Out of the 26 Covid-19 positive cases, three are from Hardoi, three from Kannauj, four from Shahjahanpur, two from Sambhal, seven from Aligarh, four from Unnao and three from Moradabad.
Out of the 26 Covid-19 positive cases, three are from Hardoi, three from Kannauj, four from Shahjahanpur, two from Sambhal, seven from Aligarh, four from Unnao and three from Moradabad.(PTI file photo )
         

Out of 827 samples tested on Wednesday at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) microbiology department, 26 samples have tested positive for Covid-19, said KGMU, Lucknow.

Out of the 26 Covid-19 positive cases, three are from Hardoi, three from Kannauj, four from Shahjahanpur, two from Sambhal, seven from Aligarh, four from Unnao and three from Moradabad.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 5,609 Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases and 3,435 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In